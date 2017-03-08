Affordable Health Care affects Wichita Falls residents
The House Ways and Means committee voted to advance the American Health Care Act by less than 10 votes yesterday. Falls residents shouldn't expect many changes between the two bills when it comes to premium tax credits and cost-sharing reduction until 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb 10
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb '17
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan '17
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC