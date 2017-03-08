Affordable Health Care affects Wichit...

Affordable Health Care affects Wichita Falls residents

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAUZ

The House Ways and Means committee voted to advance the American Health Care Act by less than 10 votes yesterday. Falls residents shouldn't expect many changes between the two bills when it comes to premium tax credits and cost-sharing reduction until 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
News Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06) Feb 20 Imyourdemonshaunt... 4
I Used To Say That Feb 10 Ha Ha 1
Carter Aviation Technologies Feb '17 Arcieroblows 1
snitching Jan '17 david 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan '17 McGooters 20
Prison lock down (Apr '14) Jan '17 Velchevy__ 4
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC