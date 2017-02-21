Wichita County Sheriffs to receive ne...

Wichita County Sheriffs to receive new vehicles

Read more: KAUZ

The Wichita Falls County Commissioners approved a motion to purchase ten new vehicles for the Wichita County Sheriff's Office this year. The plan is to buy eight Chevrolet Tahoe for patrolling and two Chevrolet Traverse that will be used to transport prisoners throughout the state.

