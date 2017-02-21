Wichita County Sheriffs to receive new vehicles
The Wichita Falls County Commissioners approved a motion to purchase ten new vehicles for the Wichita County Sheriff's Office this year. The plan is to buy eight Chevrolet Tahoe for patrolling and two Chevrolet Traverse that will be used to transport prisoners throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb 10
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb 7
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC