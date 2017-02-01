WFPD Probationary Officer arrested for DWI
WICHITA FALLS, Tx A probationary police officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department is out of a job after being arrested for DWI. Early Wednesday morning police were called to a vehicle accident near Fairway and Johnson Road in Wichita Falls.
