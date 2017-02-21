WFPD could soon have facial recognition technology
New facial recognition technology could be on the way to the Wichita Falls police department to help investigate and enforce city crimes. City council passed an ordinance Tuesday to apply for $59,000 dollars from the Homeland Security Grant Program for the new technology.
