WF to focus on growth, development and community engagement in strategic plan
Wichita Falls city council members and staff are close to having a new strategic plan for the future. They have been busy hard at work the last two days crafting short and long-term goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Tue
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|Big Whiskey
|29
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC