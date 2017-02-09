WF City Council discusses ban on phon...

WF City Council discusses ban on phone use while driving

Tuesday Read more: KAUZ

The Wichita Falls City Council is discussing an ordinance that could ban the use of all wireless communication devices while driving within city limits. Currently, Texas state law prohibits the use of devices like cell phones inside active school zones, but as written this ordinance would restrict the use all communication devices while driving within Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls, TX

