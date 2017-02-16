WF Animal Reclaim Center hopes new wing will decrease euthanasia rates
The Wichita Falls Animal Reclaim Center now has an 18 kennel adoption wing, an addition some hope will help continue to decrease the euthanasia rate. The ceremony was held Tuesday morning.
