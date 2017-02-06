Very Foggy, Low Visibility

Very Foggy, Low Visibility

Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for Texas counties: Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wllbarger, Knox, Hardeman, and Foard. Oklahoma counties: Harmon, Greer, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Cotton, and Comanche.

