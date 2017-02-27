Texas legislature will look to approve WF Water Availability Act
Texas Representative James Frank is filing a bill that would allow Wichita Falls to negotiate mutually beneficial deals with the Tarrant Regional Water District. The bill was filed by the 69th District Representative last session but could not get it to the house in time.
