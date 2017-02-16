Sunshine, Warmer Temperatures Return

Sunshine, Warmer Temperatures Return

Rain ended overnight and won't return to the forecast until Sunday. After a high temperature of only 43 in Wichita Falls Tuesday, today will be a big improvement, especially with sunny skies.

