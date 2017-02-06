Source KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, Tx A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with retaliation for multiple acts against media and law enforcement establishments. Lee Allen Miller was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly poured nails in the driveways of local media outlets on multiple occasions.
