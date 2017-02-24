Reward Offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Wichita Falls
The Texas Department of Public Safety has added David Dale Booth , 58, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Booth is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
