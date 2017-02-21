Removing the Pesky Plants
Mesquite, cactus and weeds are known to keep grass from growing. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting a class on Feb. 27 to help land owners who have pastures that maybe aren't big enough to manage the pesky plants with prescribed burning or Aerial practices.
