Red River's Best Chevy Dealers Announces the Chevy Educator Recognition Program
Wichita Falls, TX The Chevy Educator Recognition Program wants to award the tireless efforts of educators who strive for excellence in Texas and Oklahoma. Educators must submit a short essay and application by April 1st for the chance to earn one of 10 $800 prizes, or two $2,500 grand prizes.
