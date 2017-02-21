Record Breaking Heat Today

Record Breaking Heat Today

The current record high temperature for Wichita Falls for February 23rd is 85 degrees set 35 years ago in 1982. That record will be crushed today by some 3 to 5 degrees as temperatures warm to near 90 for the second time in just under two weeks.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Wichita County was issued at February 23 at 11:53AM CST

