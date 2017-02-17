Police: Texas man broke in, showered,...

Police: Texas man broke in, showered, put on Betty Boop panties

A Texas man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into someone's home, used their shower, and made himself quite comfortable, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Homeowners called police about 5 p.m. Sunday when they got home and heard someone using the shower , according to the police department's Facebook post.

