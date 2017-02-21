Police identify woman who led them on high speed chase in to Oklahoma
Police said they were called to the 2000 block of Taft in Wichita Falls and made contact with 34-year-old Crystal Truitt who told the officers that someone was after her. A family member arrived at the scene and Truitt got in to the back seat of the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb 10
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb 7
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC