Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls
An Oklahoma man was arrested by police after attempting to deposit over $700,000 in fraudulent checks at two Wichita Falls' banks. Wichita Falls police were called to the Wells Fargo in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway for a possible forgery in progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|VotePharrts
|1,103
|I Used To Say That
|Fri
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb 7
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC