Oklahoma man arrested after trying to...

Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KAUZ

An Oklahoma man was arrested by police after attempting to deposit over $700,000 in fraudulent checks at two Wichita Falls' banks. Wichita Falls police were called to the Wells Fargo in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway for a possible forgery in progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr VotePharrts 1,103
I Used To Say That Fri Ha Ha 1
Carter Aviation Technologies Feb 7 Arcieroblows 1
snitching Jan 30 david 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
Prison lock down (Apr '14) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 4
marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 2
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,902 • Total comments across all topics: 278,775,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC