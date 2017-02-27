New hotel and conference center could open new doors for MPEC
The plan to bring a hotel and conference center, estimated to cost $35 million dollars to Wichita Falls, is still moving forward. Wichita Falls City Manager, Darron Leiker said the conference center, which would be owned by the city, could open new doors for MPEC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb 10
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb 7
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC