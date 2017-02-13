Much Cooler Air On the Way
Record breaking day today as Wichita Falls set a new record high temperature and also reaching the 90s just 42 days into the year, the quickest in Wichita Falls recorded weather history. But I hope you're not getting used to the warmer weather because a cold front will bring in much cooler air overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|I Used To Say That
|Feb 10
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb 7
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC