Much Cooler Air On the Way

Record breaking day today as Wichita Falls set a new record high temperature and also reaching the 90s just 42 days into the year, the quickest in Wichita Falls recorded weather history. But I hope you're not getting used to the warmer weather because a cold front will bring in much cooler air overnight.

