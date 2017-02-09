More
A plan to waive or be more flexible with several state laws is weeks away from being voted on by the Wichita Falls Independent School District. Back in November Newschannel 6 highlighted WFISD's efforts to move forward with becoming a District of Innovation, and now that a Wichita Falls District of Innovation Committee, made up of about 25 WFISD teachers, administrators and community members has approved its plan , we are learning about the possible changes it could bring.
