More

More

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A plan to waive or be more flexible with several state laws is weeks away from being voted on by the Wichita Falls Independent School District. Back in November Newschannel 6 highlighted WFISD's efforts to move forward with becoming a District of Innovation, and now that a Wichita Falls District of Innovation Committee, made up of about 25 WFISD teachers, administrators and community members has approved its plan , we are learning about the possible changes it could bring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 min ChrisPhartz 1,089
I Used To Say That 4 hr Ha Ha 1
Carter Aviation Technologies Feb 7 Arcieroblows 1
snitching Jan 30 david 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
Prison lock down (Apr '14) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 4
marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 2
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC