Mammal-Like Texas Reptile Predates Dinosaurs by 60M Years
Researchers at a dig site southwest of Wichita Falls, near the shore of Lake Kemp in Baylor County, where the skeletal remains of seven dimetrodons have been found. "This is life," said Coleton Caldwell, assistant director of the museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|I Used To Say That
|Fri
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb 7
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC