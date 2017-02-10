Lots of Changes in the Forecast
Strong southwest winds will bring dry warm air into Texoma today. If you thought yesterday was cold, you are in for a treat today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Mike trin
|1,092
|I Used To Say That
|10 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb 7
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC