Local business owner is reopening The Yard
In 32 days a popular food truck park in downtown Wichita Falls will be serving up a good time, again. Amber Schacter, the owner of Ganache Cupcake Lounge in Parker Square, was approached last fall with the opportunity to reopen The Yard to the public.
