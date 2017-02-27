Junior League Wichita Falls "Food Fig...

Junior League Wichita Falls "Food Fight" Food Drive

The Wichita Falls Junior League has kicked off their annual "Food Fight" food drive 2017. Between Monday February 27th and Friday March 3rd the JLWF is hoping to encourage locals to donate as many non-perishable food items as possible to the local Wichita Falls area food bank.

