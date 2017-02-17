Iwo Jima survivors descend on Wichita Falls for annual reunion
The four-day event honors veterans and their families for sacrifices they made for our country more than seven decades ago. Lynette Brown, President of the Southwest Iwo Jima Survivor/WWII Reunion, got involved in organizing the event after attending and speaking to one of the veterans.
