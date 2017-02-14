Helen Farabee Centers facing financial shortfall
The Helen Farabee Center in Wichita Falls is losing a lot of money, a problem that began years ago. In 2016, $1.2 million dollars were lost and it doesn't look much better in 2017, with just over a $1 million dollar shortfall expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
