Helen Farabee Centers facing financial shortfall

The Helen Farabee Center in Wichita Falls is losing a lot of money, a problem that began years ago. In 2016, $1.2 million dollars were lost and it doesn't look much better in 2017, with just over a $1 million dollar shortfall expected.

