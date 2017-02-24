For sale: The Barefoot Ranch near Athens is a luxe Texas spread
The real estate broker who last year sold one of Texas' largest ranches - the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch near Wichita Falls - is hunting a buyer for another spread. Bernard Uechtritz, with International Icon Properties, is marketing the Barefoot Ranch, a 2,500-acre hunting and fishing resort southeast of Dallas near Athens.
