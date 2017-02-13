FBI warns of phone scam involving Wichita Falls field office
According to the FBI, the scammer impersonates a government official and uses intimidation tactics to demand payment of money supposedly owed to the government. In some cases, university students are targeted and informed they owe delinquent student loan fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
