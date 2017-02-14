FBI Dallas warns citizens of scam inv...

FBI Dallas warns citizens of scam involving FBI phone number

The FBI Dallas Division is warning the public to be on alert for a phone scam that displays an FBI phone number on the caller ID. The scammer impersonates a government official and uses intimidation tactics to demand payment of money supposedly owed to the government.

