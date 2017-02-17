Downtown WF looks to attract MSU students
The city of Wichita Falls is trying to discover ways to create a downtown atmosphere that would appeal to college students, particularly at Midwestern State University. Recently, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana asked MSU students what they like to see more of here in Wichita Falls.
