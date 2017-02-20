CPS takes big step toward goal of hir...

CPS takes big step toward goal of hiring 828 new staff members

The state's Child Protective Services Division may finally be getting a leg up on tackling huge caseloads, according to the agency's commissioner. Hank Whitman told the House Human Services Committee Monday the agency is hiring more child protective case workers than ever this year.

