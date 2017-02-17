Coroner confirms IDs on East Texas couple killed in helicopter crash
Coroner confirms IDs on East Texas couple killed in helicopter c - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Pamela Bailey and husband Terry Bailey are believed to have died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday The remains found among the wreckage of Wednesday's helicopter crash in Wallace Lake have been confirmed as those of 54-year-old Terry Bailey and his 57-year-old wife Pamela of Center, Texas.
