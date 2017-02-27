Concealed carry could go across state...

Concealed carry could go across state borders

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Those who are for it say it will strengthen gun rights, and those against argue it would weaken the nation's gun laws. A state of Texas CHL license is already valid in 36 states, but this new law could make that number 50. "It's not changing states as far as what their laws are or where you can carry or anything like," said Chris Reitsma Owner of Point Blank License to Carry in Wichita Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06) Feb 20 Imyourdemonshaunt... 4
I Used To Say That Feb 10 Ha Ha 1
Carter Aviation Technologies Feb 7 Arcieroblows 1
snitching Jan 30 david 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan '17 McGooters 20
Prison lock down (Apr '14) Jan '17 Velchevy__ 4
marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15) Jan '17 Velchevy__ 2
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC