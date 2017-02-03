Choir Prepares to Perform with Foreigner
The Wichita Falls High School Acapella Choir will perform live on stage with the world known rock band, Foreigner at Memorial Auditorium on Feb. 7. The choir won the chance to perform through a radio contest with 104.7 the Bear. Vanessa Zurek is a senior with the chance to perform.
