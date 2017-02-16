BBB- Wichita Falls Warns Consumers Of Tax Scams
Now that tax season is underway it's also time to brush up on how to make sure you don't get taken advantage of when trying to get your refund. The Better Business Bureau said that tax collection fraud scams were the most highly reported cases in all of 2016.
