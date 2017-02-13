American Red Cross helps victims following Friday apartment fire
"Everybody was just coming outside just in devastation," said Brandon Murray, who lives on the second floor of the complex. "Hopefully we can stay," said Joe Biter, who lives on the first floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|I Used To Say That
|Feb 10
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb 7
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC