660lb former drug addict admits he can't care for his kids
On Wednesday night's episode of the TLC reality series My 600lb Life , Doug Armstrong, 36, from Wichita Falls, Texas, weighed 684lbs and could barely help his wife Ashley take care of their three children when he started his weight loss journey. 'I should be able to help raise the kids and not have my wife do all of it,' he told the camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Big
|1,085
|snitching
|Jan 30
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC