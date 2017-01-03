Y-Minute: Fitness Showcase
The YMCA in Wichita Falls is hosting a Fitness Showcase this Saturday giving you a chance to see and try different fitness classes. Six different fitness classes will be available to try on Saturday, January 7th including spin class, Pilates, Body Pump, Zumba, and Full Body Workouts.
