Woman leads police on chase through Wichita Falls
Officials said the chase started near the intersection of Kell and Pennsylvania after officers attempted to stop the vehicle. According to police, the driver, Stephanie Bear, had a warrant and told the passengers she was not going back to jail and took off.
