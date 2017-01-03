Willard Boyd has seen most of U.S., driven 3M safe miles; now drives team with wife
While the three-million milestone may not be a big deal to Willard Boyd, his wife Jeanette, who has been driving team with him for about 12 years, said it's an important accomplishment. While truckers can sing along to the Hank Snow hit "I've Been Everywhere," not everyone has been everywhere.
