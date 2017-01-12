Wichita Falls ramp closure causes delays
Drivers experienced delays because of a bridge closure in Wichita Falls Tuesday. The bridge located at the I-44, U.S. 287 and Spur 325 interchange was shut down Tuesday at 8 a.m. The closure has caused some problems for drivers trying to get on U.S. 287 towards Vernon.
