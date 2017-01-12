Wichita Falls East Side Youth Opportunities Center Receives $10,000
The Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls received some much-needed financial help to meet their goals. The YOC was presented with a check for $10,000 by the YOC founder Dustin Austin and the director of "Our Country Homes" in the Metroplex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Curious
|1,018
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec 13
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
|Affordable DUI lawyer
|Dec '16
|Emmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC