WFPD make big drug bust
WICHITA FALLS, Tx Wichita Falls Police K-9 unit may a large drug discovery during a traffic stop on Thursday. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on 61-year-old Timothy Casey of Colorado at around 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of U.S. Highway 287.
Read more at KAUZ.
