U.S. Marshals looking for dangerous s...

U.S. Marshals looking for dangerous suspect, possibly in the Texoma area

Yesterday

WICHITA FALLS, Tx The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of killing a woman and believe he may be in the Texoma area. Anthony Keith Graziano is wanted by the Marshals for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony.

