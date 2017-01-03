Tips on how to get lean in 2017
Millions of Americans are starting off 2017 with New Year resolutions, and losing weight and overall health are some of the top goals. Eddie Naidicz, with the YMCA located in downtown Wichita Falls, said both YMCA locations signed up about 40 people on Monday alone and adds that number is expected to grow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Mon
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec 13
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
|Affordable DUI lawyer
|Dec 5
|Emmy
|1
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crumbcake
|28
|Looking for old friends name is Sommerhauser th... (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|4
|Giant Bowie knife will stand in Texas town with... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Not your momma
|20
|Cps defense lawyers
|Oct '16
|Kristy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC