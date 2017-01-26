Texas Soil Health Short Course to Offer Unique Learning Experience for Landowners
The Texas Soil Health Short Course will be held February 22-23, at the Region 9 Education Service Center, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls. The short course will offer the opportunity to gain a better understanding of soil properties including water infiltration, water holding capacity, and organic matter content.
