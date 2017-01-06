Texas man used reciprocating saw to sexually assault woman, police say
Police were called to a home in Henrietta on Dec. 23 where a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted, reports the Wichita Falls Times Record News . She told police that she was gathering some of her belongings at the home of 59-year-old Joe Tombrell Huggins when she found methamphetamine in a bathroom, according to the affidavit.
