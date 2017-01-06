Texas man used reciprocating saw to s...

Texas man used reciprocating saw to sexually assault woman, police say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police were called to a home in Henrietta on Dec. 23 where a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted, reports the Wichita Falls Times Record News . She told police that she was gathering some of her belongings at the home of 59-year-old Joe Tombrell Huggins when she found methamphetamine in a bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Defiant1 1,004
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan 2 capowell 49
News Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi... Dec 13 Dee Dee Dee 9
Affordable DUI lawyer Dec '16 Emmy 1
Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10) Nov '16 Crumbcake 28
Looking for old friends name is Sommerhauser th... (Mar '15) Nov '16 Me4u 4
News Giant Bowie knife will stand in Texas town with... (May '16) Nov '16 Not your momma 20
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,808

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC