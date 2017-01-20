Texas father admits trying to hire hi...

Texas father admits trying to hire hit man to kill daughter's...

Saturday

A Wichita Falls man pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot targeting his daughter's boyfriend, who played dead to help investigators. Jeffrey Peyton, 59, signed a confession Friday in which he admitted exchanging $500 for the death of another man, the Times Record News reported.

