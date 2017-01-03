'Spirit Day for Women' happening on J...

'Spirit Day for Women' happening on Jan. 21st

WICHITA FALLS, Tx Floral Heights Church is holding their "Spirit Day for Women" on January 21st at 8:30 a.m. until noon. The events planned for the day include a presentation by special guest speaker Mineasa Nesbit and will include lunch.

