'Spirit Day for Women' happening on Jan. 21st
WICHITA FALLS, Tx Floral Heights Church is holding their "Spirit Day for Women" on January 21st at 8:30 a.m. until noon. The events planned for the day include a presentation by special guest speaker Mineasa Nesbit and will include lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|1,011
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec 13
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
|Affordable DUI lawyer
|Dec '16
|Emmy
|1
|Looking for old friends name is Sommerhauser th... (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|4
|Giant Bowie knife will stand in Texas town with... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Not your momma
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC